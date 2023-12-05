Missing Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan found alive, police say

Jordan was reported missing after she was last seen Saturday, May 6, in the 11600 block of Fairport Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEVELAND — Nearly a week after she went missing, police tell 3News that Cleveland EMT Lachelle Jordan has been found alive.

Cleveland police say Jordan was located around 11 p.m. Thursday night in the 16600 block of Euclid Avenue. Police also say she was taken to the Cleveland Clinic for medical treatment, but did not elaborate.

"Additional information will be provided as it becomes available," according to an e-mail from Cleveland police.

As details develop, a clerk at the Open Pantry store on Euclid Avenue tells 3News' Austin Love that Jordan had come in last night and asked to use the phone. The store also shared a surveillance video with us, saying it shows Jordan as she was on the phone with police.

The video then shows the woman as she appears to limp away from the counter.

BREAKING: Lachelle Jordan, the missing EMT worker, has been found safe. She came to this convenient store on the city’s east side to use their phone and call for help. Details this morning on @wkyc pic.twitter.com/NuUOkxXKX4 — Austin Love (@AustinLoveTV) May 12, 2023

The store owner later told 3News' Matt Rascon the woman said she had been kidnapped.

According to a 911 phone call obtained by 3News, the caller told police that Jordan had got away from the people that kidnapped her and "tried to burn her alive."

Lachelle Jordan has been #found after she was missing for nearly a week. Surveillance video shows her limp inside a convenience store barefoot at around 10:35 last night. The shop owner told me she said she had been kidnapped. @wkyc @ClevelandPolice pic.twitter.com/47VK8aHBKn — Matt Rascon (@MattRasconNews) May 12, 2023

According to surveillance…she walked in around 10:35pm. An employee got her a shirt and some water and helped her called 911. Police & medics arrived about 10 minutes later. Less than 5 min later they wheeled her out on a stretcher. @wkyc pic.twitter.com/rUYi2VBzlY — Matt Rascon (@MattRasconNews) May 12, 2023

It all comes days after the 30-year-old woman was reported missing over the weekend when she was last seen in the 11600 block of Fairport Avenue around 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.

Police say she had gone outside "to get something from her car that was parked on the street." Then she disappeared.

3News previously reported that Jordan was set to make a courtroom appearance in connection with a rape case earlier this week on Monday involving a former co-worker.

Before she was found, Jordan's father spoke with 3News about the situation as he made a plea for his daughter's safe return.

"For Lachelle to go missing, that is unusual, and we're going to find her. That's what we're going to do," he said. "As a father, I want to say if you have my daughter, give her back to me. That's all I want."

Crime Stoppers had also announced a $5,000 reward on Wednesday for information in this case "in the event it is determined this involves criminal activity."

Want to be among the first to know the most important local and national news? You can download the free WKYC app and get the latest updates right on your phone: Android, Apple.