MISSING: 12-year-old Christina Daniels, last seen 8 p.m. Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Christina Daniels has been reported missing and was last seen Friday at 8 p.m., missing from the area of 3100 Cherry Avenue in north Toledo, according to a Facebook post from the Toledo Police Department.

According to the post, Daniels is 12 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds. Her hair is brown with blonde streaks and she has brown eyes. She was wearing a tie-dye SpongeBob shirt and black shorts when she was last seen.