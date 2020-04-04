TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are looking for two missing teenagers; 12-year-old Amere Warren is missing from the 3200 block of Chase Street in north Toledo and Janiha Ridley is missing from the 1400 block of Gage Road in west Toledo.

Amere Warren is 5’6, weighs 130 lbs. He has brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing red shoes and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Janiha Ridley is 5’5”, weighs 130 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink tank top, jeans and black boots.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

