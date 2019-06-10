TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are asking for help in finding Nancy Hames, 70, who is missing from Point Place.

Hames may be driving a lime green 2018 Jeep Wrangler with Ohio license plate GWB4657. She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Hames has blond hair and brown eyes.

Her family is concerned for her safety. Please call 419-255-1111 if you see her or know her whereabouts.

