WOODVILLE, Ohio — Woodville police are asking the public's help locating a 69-year-old woman who has dementia and hasn't been seen since Tuesday around 7 p.m.
Judy Bartell waked in the Subway restaurant on Main Street in Woodville around 5:30 p.m. Police say the last time she was seen was around town at approximately 7 p.m.
Bartell weighs 120 pounds, is five feet and two inches tall. She is blond and has blue eyes.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Woodville Police Department at 419-334-6433.
