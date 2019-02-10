WOODVILLE, Ohio — Woodville police are asking the public's help locating a 69-year-old woman who has dementia and hasn't been seen since Tuesday around 7 p.m.

Judy Bartell waked in the Subway restaurant on Main Street in Woodville around 5:30 p.m. Police say the last time she was seen was around town at approximately 7 p.m.

Bartell weighs 120 pounds, is five feet and two inches tall. She is blond and has blue eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Woodville Police Department at 419-334-6433.

Woodville Police Department We need your help. Has anyone seen this lady in the last 2 hours. Last seen walking on Main Street here in Woodville. We are trying to get her home safely. Please call 419-334-6433

