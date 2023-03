The 59-year-old man was found Thursday evening after being reported missing from central Toledo earlier in the day, Toledo police said.

TECUMSEH, Mich. — UPDATE: The missing person has been found, Toledo police said.

A 59-year-old man is missing, last seen in the 1000 block of Tecumseh Street in central Toledo on Thursday, TPD said.

Michael Forwreck is believed to be wearing a full sweat suit, tan tank top, red shoes and a red Ohio State hat. Forwreck has "limited cognitive abilities and will keep walking until someone stops him," TPD said in a Facebook post.