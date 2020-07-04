TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are asking for the public's help locating a 58-year-old woman who is missing and was last seen in east Toledo.

Kimberly Vanhooser is 5’5 and weighs 190 lbs. She was last seen wearing a dress and a black coat.

Police say she may not know her way back to where she is staying.

If you have seen her please call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

MORE FROM WTOL:

RELATED: Toledo-Lucas County Health Department releases coronavirus plan for long-term care facilities

RELATED: 11 Investigates: Ohio consumers lacking adequate protection from price gougers