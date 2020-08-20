Abducted infant could be heading to Perrysburg area

The 4-month-old girl was taken by her mother's boyfriend and may be heading to family living in Perrysburg or Detroit, authorities said.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for an abducted 4-month-old girl who was taken by her mother's boyfriend and could be heading to family living in Perrysburg or Detroit.

An Endangered Missing Alert is issued by Michigan State Police for Ivy Rain Delarosa, who last was seen in Melvindale, Michigan. She was wearing a yellow onesie and has brown hair and blue eyes. She is said to be 2 feet and 1 inch tall and weighs 15 pounds.

The suspect is 47-year-old Richard Edwardo Delarosa. Authorities say he was driving a dark blue 2003 Pontiac Montana with Ohio license plate GUL5787.

If you have information about their whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 or Melvindale Police Department at 313-429-1070.

