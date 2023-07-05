x
Body believed to be missing Michigan 2-year-old found, police say

Wynter Cole-Smith's body was discovered in a field near Marcus Avenue and Erwin Avenue on Detroit's east side, police tell Detroit News.
Wynter Cole Smith, a two-year-old who went missing from the Lansing area.

DETROIT — A two-year-old who went missing from the Lansing area has been found dead, police sources told Detroit News. She was allegedly taken from her home by her mother's ex-boyfriend last weekend.

Wynter Cole-Smith's body was discovered in a field near Marcus Avenue and Erwin Avenue on Detroit's east side, according to Detroit News.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, authorities said 26-year-old Rashad Trice got into an altercation with his ex-girlfriend, stabbing her. 

Wynter, along with her 1-year-old brother, were in the apartment at the time of the violence. Police say Trice abducted Wynter. 

Wynter's mother, who is 22, was able to get away from him to call for help and was taken to the hospital for treatment. She was later released. 

First responders search an area near the Interstate 496 and US-127 interchange Wednesday, July 5, 2023, between Lansing and Detroit, Mich., searching for 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith, who has been missing since Sunday, July 2. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP)

Trice is accused of stealing her white 2013 Chevrolet Impala that he later crashed. He was arrested in St. Clair Shores, which is about 90 miles from Lansing. Trice remains in the hospital and is under police supervision. He was charged with attempted murder for the stabbing.

A member of the Lansing Police Department searches a tree-lined area along eastbound Interstate 96 near the Williamston Road exit between Lansing and Detroit Wednesday, July 5, 2023, looking for two-year-old Wynter Cole Smith, who's been missing since Sunday, July 2. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP)

While he was arrested, Wynter was nowhere to be found. Search crews spanned I-96, the major highway between Lansing and Detroit, looking for her. 

First responders search an area near the Interstate 496 and US-127 interchange Wednesday, July 5, 2023, between Lansing and Detroit, Mich., searching for 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith, who has been missing since Sunday, July 2. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP)

A state-wide Amber Alert was sent, and a $25,000 reward was offered for information on her disappearance. Law enforcement went canvassing door-to-door, used drones, flew helicopters with heat-sensing technologies and deployed dive teams to no avail.

Her body was finally discovered after three days. 

