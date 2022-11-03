Missing person found deceased in Swan Creek Thursday morning, police say

Police said they found the body of a missing 19-year-old in Swan Creek behind a south Toledo apartment complex.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after the body of missing 19-year-old was found in Swan Creek Thursday morning.

In a Facebook post, Toledo police reported Adam Harrigan missing Wednesday evening, citing concerns for his safety and believing he was in Maumee or the south Toledo area.

On Thursday around 8:40 a.m., Harrigan's family members called police after finding Harrigan's jacket in the wooded area behind the Oak Hill Apartment complex in south Toledo. Police arrived and located Harrigan's body in Swan Creek.

Further police crews and Toledo Fire & Rescue responded to the scene. TFD pronounced Harrigan deceased at 9:14 a.m. Crews protected the scene and spoke with family members, after which detectives, SIU and the Coroner's Office also responded.

At this time, Harrigan's cause of death is unknown and the incident remains under investigation. WTOL 11 will provide updates to this story as more information becomes available.

