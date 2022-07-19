Police: Case of missing 16-year-old girl could be trafficking-related

Katherinne Fernandez has been missing since June 30 from the Montpelier area.

MONTPELIER, Ohio — Law enforcement agencies believe the case of a missing 16-year-old girl from the Montpelier area could be related to human trafficking.

Katherinne Fernandez has been missing since June 30. She was last seen leaving the Montpelier Pool wearing a blue hoodie, light blue wind pants and had a towel over her head.

Fernandez is 5-foot-1 and 100 pounds with brown eyes and light brown hair that fades to read at the bottom. She speaks only Spanish.

Montpelier police are working with law enforcement agencies in Hancock and Hardin counties. Police believe the case could be linked to trafficking and Fernandez could be in or near those locations. Special attention is being paid to Findlay and Kenton.

If you see Fernandez or have any information about her disappearance, call one of the appropriate agencies:

Hancock County Sheriff's Office: 419-424-7097

Hancock County Job and Family Services: 419-422-0182

Findlay Police Department.: 419-424-7194

Hardin County Sheriff's Office: 419-673-1268

Kenton Police Department: 419-673-0771

Additionally, if you have information about this subject, or any subject which you believe may be related to human trafficking, you can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.