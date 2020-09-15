TPD searching for missing teen with autism

Nathan Cole, 16, was taken to the Child Services Bureau at 705 Adams St. before running away on foot. Police were unable to provide a photo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are searching for a 16-year-old boy with autism who went missing Tuesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Liberty after they were told the boy was banging on a door.

When crews arrived, they found Nathan Cole, 16, walking along the 900 block of East Broadway.

According to a police report, officers were unable to find Cole's mother or any other caretaker.

Cole was then turned over to the Child Services Bureau on Adams St. However, shortly after he was dropped off, Cole left the scene on foot.

Crews reportedly searched the area, but haven't been able to find him.

Cole was wearing an over-sized green hoodie with a red shirt underneath, gray shorts and red and black tennis shoes.