TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are asking for help locating 15-year-old Kamiya Knolly, who was last seen in the 3500 block of Chase Street in north Toledo Wednesday at 2 p.m.

She is five feet, six inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and was wearing a denim jacket and grey Nike pants.

Police say there is reason to believe Knolly might be a danger to herself.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

