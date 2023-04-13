MISSING: 14-year-old girl last seen April 13 in east Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl Monday afternoon.
Makenzie Gacek, 14, was last seen April 13 in the area of St. Louis Street, according to a police bulletin. St. Louis Street runs from Starr Avenue to Nevada Street in east Toledo.
Makenzie is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs 150 lbs. She was last seen wearing black pants and white shoes.
If you have seen Makenzie or have any information on where she may be, you're asked to call 911.