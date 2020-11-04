TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are asking for the public's help finding 13-year-old Mesyiah Hubbard who is missing from the 800 block of Geneva Avenue in south Toledo.

Hubbard is 5’6” and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red, white and blue Tommy Hilfiger jacket, and black sweatpants.

If you have information on his whereabouts, please call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

