TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are asking for help locating 13-year-old James Putman, who is missing from the 1300 block of Walbridge Avenue.

James is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 150 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and tan pants.

He may be in the area of Western Avenue and Spencer Street. If you see him, please call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

