x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

MISSING: 13-year-old boy last seen April 4 in Bellevue

Dominic Oakes, 13, was last seen April 4 in Bellevue. He has a scar on his forehead. If you have seen him, call 911.
Credit: WTOL 11

BELLEVUE, Ohio — Bellevue police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy for the second time this week.

Dominic Oakes, 13, was last seen April 4 in Bellevue, OH and is considered a "juvenile runaway," according to a Bellevue police bulletin. In a prior Facebook post by the department, he originally went missing on April 1 but was found safe shortly after.

Dominic is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs 130 lbs. He has brown hair, brown eyes and a scar on his forehead.

If you have seen Dominic or have any information on where he may be, you're asked to contact the Bellevue Police Department at 419-483-4444.

We are asking for the public's assistance again in attempting to locate runaway juvenile Dominic Oakes. He is 13 years...

Posted by Bellevue, Ohio Police Department on Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Related Articles

MORE FROM WTOL:

More Videos

In Other News

Honor Flight | Veterans tell their stories after landing in Baltimore

Before You Leave, Check This Out