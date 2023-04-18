MISSING: 13-year-old boy last seen April 4 in Bellevue

Dominic Oakes, 13, was last seen April 4 in Bellevue. He has a scar on his forehead. If you have seen him, call 911.

BELLEVUE, Ohio — Bellevue police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy for the second time this week.

Dominic Oakes, 13, was last seen April 4 in Bellevue, OH and is considered a "juvenile runaway," according to a Bellevue police bulletin. In a prior Facebook post by the department, he originally went missing on April 1 but was found safe shortly after.

Dominic is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs 130 lbs. He has brown hair, brown eyes and a scar on his forehead.

If you have seen Dominic or have any information on where he may be, you're asked to contact the Bellevue Police Department at 419-483-4444.

We are asking for the public's assistance again in attempting to locate runaway juvenile Dominic Oakes. He is 13 years... Posted by Bellevue, Ohio Police Department on Tuesday, April 4, 2023