TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are asking for help finding a 12-year-old boy who is missing from Lodge Avenue.

Demontre Mills is missing as of just after midnight Monday, Toledo police tweeted. The 12-year-old boy last was seen wearing a black and gray jacket, black pajama pants and black Nike shoes. He is about 4 feet tall and weighs about 80 pounds.

If you have any information on Demontre's whereabouts, please call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.