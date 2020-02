TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are looking for 11-year-old Daion Nelson, who left the area of Airport Highway and Elmdale Road in south Toledo and has not come home yet.

Daion is 5’2 and weighs 95 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark green coat, a gray polo shirt & blue pants.

If you have seen him, please call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

MORE FROM WTOL:



Toledo Fire and Rescue Department using dogs to help screen for cancer

ODOT crews prepare for snowy conditions Thursday morning