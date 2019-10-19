TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are looking for 10-year-old Dejizion Eliis who was last seen near the 3200 block of Maher Street in north Toledo.

He was wearing a burgundy hoodie, yellow shirt, black shorts, black and white tennis shoes, and an orange and brown backpack.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

