TOLEDO, Ohio —

Toledo Police were able to locate a 10-year-old child who had been missing from the 3000 block of Chestnut Street.

Julius Murphy went missing Sunday at around 6 p.m.

Murphy is 4 ft, 82 lbs and might have been wearing a white shirt, green sweatpants and riding a hover board.

Police were urging those with information about his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.