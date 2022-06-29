'I don't want to stay and find out' | Miracle Manor resident concerned before apartment fire, now worried what may happen next

The resident says Sunday's fire that displaced 70 people tops a list of issues that have been piling up for her family since they moved into the apartment complex.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been three days since a fire tore through an apartment building at Miracle Manor, leaving 70 people without a place to live.

Now, a renter is claiming there were issues before the smoke.

The resident, who does not want her identity to be known, says this week's fire tops a list of issues that have been piling up for her family since they moved in.

Those issues include bugs, A/C problems and a flood that damaged their unit.

"What could happen next? I don't know. I don't want to stay and find out, that's pretty much where we're at," the renter said.

She has only lived at Miracle Manor since March 2022 but says Sunday's fire is just the latest in a saga of issues she and her family have dealt with since their move-in.

"One of the things being that our upstairs neighbor overflowed their bathtub," she said. "Our lights were on in the bathroom at the time and it shorted our lights and flooded our bathroom."

She says maintenance came and patched it up but she's worried it wasn't fixed correctly.

The latest issue comes as a result of the fire.

She says she hasn't had water for days and what she does have is cold.

"The lack of hot water, which they just fixed," she said. "Although, it's not totally fixed. Now I don't have water pressure, so that's something."

WTOL 11 reporter Caylee Kirby called the complex and spoke with the manager, who said they are trying to fix things as quickly as possible.

She says there was a water main break and the fire forced them to reroute gas lines. The manager wants tenants who are still having issues to call and report them.

This tenant says she has called and reported her issues and has been doing so almost every week for the last four months. But now, she's not sure if she wants to stay at Miracle Manor.

"I just feel as though it's either stay here and see things continually derail or decline, or potentially take an eviction to find someplace that's livable and not terrifying," she said.

She tells me her family hasn't a decision on whether to stay. They are weighing their options and what works better for them financially.

Meanwhile, the manager tells WTOL 11 they have had leadership on site since Sunday and they are working to get information out as quickly as they receive it.