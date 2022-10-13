x
Two minors missing from central Toledo Thursday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Martaine Hall, 14, and Maryesha Hall, 12, were reported missing from the Moody Manor Apartments in central Toledo Thursday night, according to the Toledo Police Department.

Martaine is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing plaid pajama pants and black/yellow shoes. Maryesha is described as 4 feet, 8 inches tall and 130 lbs. She was last seen wearing pink/grey pajama pants. TPD said there is no picture of Maryesha.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

