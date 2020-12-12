Arrests made during MAGA March, pro-Trump supporters and counter-protesters clash in DC

DC Police confirmed that the arrests came amid thousands being in the city for the MAGA March.

WASHINGTON — Clashes with police, and confrontations between pro-Trump supporters and counter-protesters, were seen Saturday after the second Million MAGA March to be put on in D.C. since November's election results.

Six people have been arrested in connection with MAGA protests and conflicts in downtown Washington, according to a communications spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department (DC Police). The charges for those arrested have not been released, said DC Police in its statement.

Both pro-Trump supporters and counter-protesters are in the area of Freedom Plaza and Black Lives Matter Plaza.

Both Antifa and Proud Boys have been spotted in videos from Eric Thomas on Twitter.

Black Lives Matter banners have been burned and damaged by the Proud Boys, according to Thomas' tweets.

Videos from both our WUSA9 staff and viewers have shown the tense scenes downtown.

Some of the videos showed that DC Police had to separate protesters and engaged directly with demonstrators during the gatherings in Washington.

A Twitter video from WUSA9's Jess Arnold shows smoke projectiles and water being tossed at DC Police officers. Arnold reported two people were detained by DC Police.

A similar video from Eric Thomas also shows DC Police having water and smoke thrown at them, before a clash with what the Tweet labels "ANTIFA."

According to the march's website, around 17,000 supporters said they'd be in attendance for the held Saturday.

By noon on Saturday, WUSA9's Mike Valerio reported crowds at Freedom Plaza, who had gathered in support of Trump's unfounded claims of fraud in the 2020 election, were sparse, down sharply from the crowds seen last month.

Five people were put in DC Police custody ahead of the second Million MAGA March on Saturday, officials confirmed.

Ahead of this weekend's march, D.C. officials announced several road and street closures along with parking restrictions.

Street Closures

On Saturday, Dec. 12, the following streets will be restricted to vehicle traffic from approximately 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.: