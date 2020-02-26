OHIO, USA — While we're still just in the first quarter of the year, most will agree with that 2020 feels a little different (whether that's good or bad is up to you).

And for beer lovers it just got better (or it's finally getting good).

2020 is a leap year and as a way to celebrate the extra 24 hours, Brewing company Miller Lite is giving everyone a free 24-pack of beer on Saturday, February 29.

The company's twitter account made the announcement Tuesday.

But when fans asked for more details, they responded by saying, "Stay tuned for more info on Saturday. Here is a tip: make sure you have some friends with you on Leap Day."

Thrillist reports "that on February 29, Miller Lite will post a QR code to its Instagram and Twitter accounts. You have to scan the code, so you'll need to use a computer or someone else's phone. The code will take you to a site where you can submit a receipt for a 24-pack of Miller Lite purchased on Leap Day. The cost of your case will be refunded to your Paypal account."

If you get the chance to spend your extra 24 with a free 24, drink responsibly. Cheers!

