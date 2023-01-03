Miller Ferry begins 2023 service three weeks early

Though the majority of South Bass Island businesses will not open until April or May, the ferry is a more convenient way to the mainland for island residents.

CATAWBA ISLAND, Ohio — Forget groundhog day; in Port Clinton and on the Lake Erie islands you know spring is close when you hear the Miller Ferry pulling into the dock.

Because there was no need to wait for the ice pack to melt, the ferry service started three weeks earlier than expected.

"With the boats running, they can take their vehicles and load them up and just run them straight home and unload, it makes things a whole lot easier," Briton Schroeder, the Miller Boat Line Catawba dock manager, said.

Most of the ferry traffic on Wednesday were island residents making their first runs to the mainland. In an icier winter, a plane ride for that trip would have cost about $100.

It's music to the ears of island residents like Drew Holcepl, who has lived on South Bass Island for three years.

"I get to go shopping and get fresh vegetables and get out of the house ... we've been a little cooped up," Holcepl said. "It's a lot better than spending $100 just to fly over."

Only a few businesses on South Bass Island are currently open, with many scheduled to launch their 2023 season in mid-April or May.

But there are still activities to experience and sights to see for folks looking for a more relaxed and quiet day trip, according to the Put-in-Bay Chamber of Commerce Tourism Bureau's Executive Director Wendy Chambers.

Chambers said an ongoing list of businesses and attractions that are currently open offers a wide selection of idea before making the trip.

The Miller Ferry will be averaging four runs per day and can run six trips per day if there is heavier traffic. The full schedule will begin in earnest on Match 23.

There is also a full calendar of events for the 2023 Put-in-Bay tourism season.