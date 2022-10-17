Milan High School students dismissed Monday after school-wide lockdown

Superintendent Bryan Girbach said a message on a bathroom wall prompted the lockdown. Students were later dismissed after Milan police said it was safe to do so.

MILAN, Mich. — Milan High School was locked down Monday prompted by a message on a bathroom wall, according to Superintendent Bryan Girbach.

Girbach did not confirm what the message said. The Milan Police Department said "the message on the stall wall does not appear to be credible."

Girbach said the situation was isolated to Milan High School and that students were safe in their classrooms during the lockdown. Students were later dismissed after Milan police said it was safe to do so.

Milan police said ammunition-seeking dogs assisted on the scene.

Girbach said after-school activities at MHS that include Milan Middle School students were canceled, and the students that were normally taken to the high school after dismissal from the middle school were taken home instead.

Milan police and Milan Area Schools have not confirmed if there are any suspects.

