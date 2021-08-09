Milan community prepares to pay respects, reflects on sacrifice of Ohio Navy Corpsman killed in Afghanistan

"Every family between these two communities knew Max or the Soviaks one way or another."

MILAN, Ohio — The city of Milan and surrounding areas are preparing to pay tribute to their hero, who lost his life in Afghanistan last month.

The 22-year-old Navy Corpsman was killed in an attack on the Kabul airport Aug. 26.

Now, there's a procession on Wednesday for Maxton Soviak, and his community is already coming together to honor him.

"It broke all of our hearts. Max, one way or another every family between these two communities knew Max or the Soviaks one way or another," said Leah Krul. Krul is one of many who know the Soviak family.

Community members from all around the area are mourning the loss of Soviak.

"It's just very unfortunate and very difficult to try to put yourself in someone else's shoes who, at a young age like that, goes out and really puts himself in harm's way without sometimes even realizing what's gonna happen," said Tom Gfell, who has known the Soviak family for some time now.

Gfell and Krul are preparing for Max's procession on Wednesday, which leaves them with a heavy heart.

"I mean he didn't deserve this. He was out there helping. He was a medic. He wasn't in battle," said Krul. "So I just want to say thank you to him for saving as many lives as he could while he was out there."

Gfell says he knows what it's like to lose a son.

"A few years ago after he got out of the Air Force, he was involved in an alter-like plane accident, which we had no idea that something so devastating was gonna happen," said Gfell.

The community is sending strength, prayers and thanks to the family.

"We all grew up together. It's just that small town, small rural Ohio town coming together," said Krul.

"Life goes on with the support of your families and friends. And your communities who know your son. Those who knew Max and the kinda person that he was," added Gfell.

He's a hero, who died for his country and his community.

A private procession will begin at the airport and is scheduled to head west on the Ohio Turnpike to U.S. Route 250 at Exit 118, where the public procession will begin.

The public processional route will then continue as follows:

South on U.S Route 250 from the Strecker Road intersection to State Route 113 East

East on State Route 113 East through the Village of Milan, passing Edison High School which is where Soviak graduated in 2017.

North on Berlin Road to West Main Street in Berlin Heights

East on West Main Street to South Street (State Route 61)

South on South Street to the Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home where the procession will conclude.

Those who choose to participate in the public procession will be directed by law enforcement to continue south on State Route 61 past the funeral home. Only official vehicles from the procession will be allowed to park at the funeral home.