OREGON, Ohio — The Mike's Pizza location in Oregon is without phone or internet for the second time in a week.

The restaurant says a semi-truck hit the phone lines Tuesday evening, causing the store to close temporarily. The store was able to be open on Wednesday for walk-in orders only as phone and internet lines were still down.

The phone lines were replaced as expected on Thursday, but just five hours later another semi hit the phone lines again.

The phone and internet lines are now currently down with no timetable of when power will be restored.

Mike's Pizza says walk-in orders are available, but not convenient as this is Jeep Week.