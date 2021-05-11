Midwest Sculpture Initiative returns to Fostoria for 4th year

Each year, multiple new sculptures are rotated into the community. The sculptures are on sale and so far, four have been purchased and installed permanently.

FOSTORIA, Ohio — There's a change of scenery in Fostoria.

Eight new sculptures were installed in and around Fostoria's downtown as part of the Midwest Sculpture Initiative.

These new sculptures are paid for using donations or grant funding and will be on display for a year.

This is the fourth year Fostoria has been a host city for the initiative and if a sculpture sells while on display, some that money comes back to the community.

"They receive a commission and we receive a commission to the Fostoria Area Visitors Bureau and the artist receives money for selling their piece. So it just works out really nicely for all of our entities." said Michelle Cochran, Community Development and Tourism Director.

Two anonymous donors purchased a sculpture from last year's rotation to be a permanent fixture at the Fostoria Learning Center.