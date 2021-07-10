Middleton Twp. Fire Dept. shows off new fire engine

The new truck cost $700,000 - paid for with tax dollars - and replaces a 22-year-old engine.

DUNBRIDGE, Ohio — The Middleton Township Fire Department is happy to announce the arrival of a new fire truck.

The engine is a rescue-pumper built right in Ohio by the Sutphen Corporation in Hilliard, Ohio.

The new truck is special for the crew since it's being dedicated to former captain Ron Asmus who retired in 2016 after serving for 50 years.

The fire department showed off the new truck at the Dunbridge Fire Station on Saturday morning.

Even though, Saturday was the official introduction of the truck to the community, the truck has actually been in service since July 3, when the department was on-hand for the fireworks show at the Wood County fairgrounds.

While returning to the township on the night the truck responded to its first call.

The old truck will be listed for sale on govsales.com.

Not including the retired engine, Middleton Township Fire Department has 6 trucks and the chief's command vehicle.