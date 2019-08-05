WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — For the Middleton Township EMS and Fire departments, the plan to cover its township's 32 square miles is a bit different from a more dense municipality.

Besides full-time chiefs, the departments are entirely volunteer-based, which means it is only staffed at any given time based on the availability of their qualified and trained volunteers.

The biggest problem they face is recruiting, as more and more people living within the township seem to decide on careers outside of their community and their base for available volunteers shrinks.

"It used to be these volunteer fire departments were run by farmers and local businessmen in the good ole days, and that just doesn't happen anymore," Middleton Township EMS Chief Matthew Bechstein said.

Additionally, the volunteers still have other commitments and obligations.

"We all work full-time jobs elsewhere for Promedica, Mercy, Toledo, Perrysburg City and whatnot. But we all work here extra on a part time basis so our staffing is 24-7. But that makes for a long work week sometimes,"

To ensure coverage for residents during the day, almost every single emergency call brings in mutual aid from neighboring fire and EMS departments.

"Daytime coverage is slim, you know, for everybody that's in the volunteer force. So, we utilize other departments to come in and assist," Steve Asmus, Middleton Township Fire Chief, said.

Even though smaller, the departments are still there for every emergency, no matter if it's a house fire or an accident on the nearby intestate.

The chiefs said Middleton township is always looking for more volunteers to add to their ranks. If you live in Middleton township and are interested in volunteering, you can contact the township administration office by calling 419-352-1480