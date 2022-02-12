Wood County structure up in flames Friday, crews on the scene

Crews responded to the scene of a fire in Middleton Township Friday morning.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters responded to a property in the 13000 block of Five Point Road in Middleton Township after a structure caught fire Friday morning.

The structure appeared to be a storage barn, according to a Perrysburg Public Information Officer.

The Fire Chief of Middleton told WTOL 11 that while the cause of the fire was undetermined, they believed wind gusts caused sparks or flames to blow into some trailers and a tool shed while the property owner was burning leaves and debris. The State Fire Marshall was also on the scene.

WTOL 11 anchor Tim Miller captured footage of the fire Friday morning.

Breaking: I just took this video of a possible house fire on Five Point Road near Ft. Meigs in Perrysburg pic.twitter.com/wUAfz3ATqX — Tim Miller (@TimWTOL) December 2, 2022

It is not clear if crews are still battling the fire.

