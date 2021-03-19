Middle school students build playhouse for local 9 year old

St. Joseph Parish School in Sylvania took a day off from learning to get their hands dirty with Habitat for Humanity by building a playhouse for a young girl.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — A group of eighth grade students spent their day hammering, drilling and painting, all for a good cause.

St. Joseph Parish School in Sylvania teamed up with Habitat for Humanity to build a playhouse for a local 9-year-old girl.

In the Catholic Church, March 19 is known as the feast day of St. Joseph, the school wanted to use the day in service of others.

"We're showing that, as a school, we are here to serve. Not only in our parish, but also serve the greater community as well," middle school religion teacher Jacob Supina said.

He says this is not the first time these students have served their community, but it is the first time they've built a playhouse.

The students loved taking time away from learning to get their hands dirty.

"I really like doing this because it makes me feel good and I think that it's even more important to do it in this year because of COVID and stuff," student Lydia Carroll said.

Not only is this day for giving back, their teacher says students are also learning about possible careers for the future.

But at the end of the build, he wants the students to know they have helped someone in their community.

"We're hoping Taylor is just ecstatic and sees the brightness and the joy that we've worked hard on this playhouse," said Supina.

"I just hope that she gets really excited and really happy. I think that I hope we can bring her something that she doesn't need, but she wants," Carroll said.

When Taylor and her mother arrived, they said they couldn't believe how beautiful the playhouse was and loved how it turned out.

Taylor says she can't wait to have friends spend time with her inside.