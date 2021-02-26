Pet microchip readers donated to police departments in memory of Sylvania officer Michael Shaw

Officer Shaw helped in the high-profile cruelty case of neglected dog Bogey. To honor his love of dogs, Lucas County Pit Crew donated readers to area departments.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Lucas County Pit Crew is stepping up, in memory of an officer who made a connection with a dog that needed his support.

Former Sylvania police officer Michael Shaw died by suicide when he was 43 years old.

But not before he touched the lives of so many people here in northwest Ohio.

"He was really a genuinely nice guy. And you know, our Sylvania community really misses him. And I think he would have really enjoyed being a part of this," said Jean Keating, the executive director of Lucas County Pit Crew.

Officer Shaw made an impression on the volunteers and workers with Lucas County Pit Crew.

He helped in a high-profile cruelty case, involving a dog named Bogey.

Bogey and Shaw made a connection which is something that pet owners know all too well with their four-legged family members.

But sometimes, those dogs can get loose and lost. And that can cause a problem for police.

"Wintertime, not as often. But in summertime we get dogs out, I would say, at least three or four times a week. And if, you know, the owners aren't home, they're out of town or they just don't even notice, the dog can stay in our kennel for three days," said Bryan Fritz, a patrolman with the Maumee Police Division.

That's why the Pit Crew is stepping up, with Officer Shaw in mind.

Members stopped by the Maumee Police Division to donate several pet microchip readers.

"After we had done an event a short time ago with Sylvania Police Department, Sylvania Township Police Department in memory of Officer Michael Shaw, we got contacted by a variety of other folks from other departments asking about potential donations for the chip readers," said Keating.

Maumee's not the only precinct getting the goods. Waterville, Oregon and Haskins are also benefitting.

The scanners work by putting it up against the pet's back until you get a reading for their chip number.

Police can then quickly pull up the corresponding contact information for the lost pet's owner and possibly take it home right away. Dogs and cats can be microchipped and it's important to always keep that information updated to help your pet get home, especially if they slip their collars.

"We don't want any dog or animal get hit by a car. So if we can apprehend that dog, leash it up or put a chain around its neck and we can safely return that dog back to its owners," said Alex Thomasson, a patrolman with the Oregon Police Department.

The crew is planning to host a free microchip clinic for the residents of Sylvania on June 19.

You can help their efforts by either donating online or in person.