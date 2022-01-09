City of Bowling Green seeking applicants for Community Action Plan Micro-Grants program

Micro-grants ranging from $500-$5,000 will be allocated for individuals or organizations with ideas that will positively impact the community

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Have an idea that will bring the community together? Maybe you have a business concept that could contribute to the local economy. The City of Bowling Green is seeking applicants for the Community Action Plan Micro-Grant program.

In an effort to further implement the Community Action Plan, the City of Bowling Green is allocating funds for micro-grants between $500-$5,000. The funds are intended for those with ideas that line with the principles of the Community Action Plan.

Applicants can be individuals or organizations who demonstrate the funds will be effectively and efficiently used to advance the Community Action Project. This explanation must be included as part of the grant application.

March 15 is the deadline for applications with possible second-round applications due by July 15 (if funds remain). Successful applicants will be required to schedule and attend a City Council meeting following the event to report on the number of attendees, impact, and/or description of successes.

The grant application is available online here.

The Bowling Green Community Action Plan (CAP) was developed between 2016 and 2018 to identify projects that will help improve quality of life for residents.

Goals for the CAP include generating a stronger owner-occupied housing market, attracting and retaining young professionals and families, improving existing properties and addressing lifestyle conflicts between homeowners and BGSU students.