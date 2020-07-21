Michigan woman faces multiple charges for allegedly hiring hitman to kill ex-husband

Michigan State Police say the woman requested consultation from a fake website to help her solve an "issue" stating her ex-husband was the target of her problems.

MICHIGAN, USA — A Michigan woman has been arrested and is facing charges for allegedly hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband.

Michigan State Police say 57-year-old- Wendy Wein completed a "service request form" on a fake website called www.rentahitman.com that claims to "solve problems." The request form was for a consultation to help Wein solve an "issue," which she described as her ex-husband being the target of her problems. The owner of the website then contacted MSP due to his concern that Wein may be attempting to kill her ex-husband.

MSP, along with assistance from other departments, began an investigation and an undercover state trooper posing as a hitman, met with Wein in a parking lot in South Rockwood, Michigan last Friday.

MSP said during the meeting, Wein offered the undercover trooper $5,000 to kill her ex-husband who lives in another state and offered up-front payment for travel expenses.

As a result, Wein was arrested for solicitation to commit murder and was taken to the Monroe County Jail.

On Tuesday Wein was arraigned and charged for solicitation to commit murder and illegal use of a computer to commit a crime.

The owner of the website told police that since he started the website in 2005, he has been contacted by numerous people requesting murders, school shootings and baby abductions. He also claims he has prevented 130 murders because he refers all requests to law enforcement.

This is an on-going investigation. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Peterson at the Michigan State Monroe Police.