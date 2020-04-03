A Michigan woman was honored Tuesday by the Hillsdale County Sheriff's office for rescuing two young girls who were kidnapped by a wanted murder suspect, sparking a state-wide Amber Alert.

Michelle Squire has five kids, so she says instincts kicked in when she saw the two little girls - one with blood all over her feet.

First, it was headlights shining through her front window - headlights she thought belonged to a friend's car

"I got my shoes on to go out there and he was waving at me to come out, and when I went outside I realized this isn't someone I know," Squire said.

That's when she saw 33-year-old Dustin Vogelsong trying to get into her car while his two daughters with blood on them were in the backseat of his car.

Squire said instinct kicked in.

"I then got him out of my car. I noticed the blood all over him, I knew something wasn't right and my first thought was 'okay, the girls.' I got him to let the girls go in my house, and I locked the door behind us," Squire said.

Squire said when she rushed the girls into her house, Vogelsong tried to follow.

"He talked through the window a little bit, he wrote down a number for me, which I called and hung up, but as soon as I dialed 911, he took off out of my driveway," Squire said.

That's when she got a good look at him for the first time.

"He didn't know what was going on and he just kept repeating himself that he needed to turn himself in, the girls are better off with him and I just tried to reassure him that I would watch him, that I would take care of them," Squire said.

The girls huddled inside with Squire and her children.

"They weren't upset," Squire said of the girls. "It all seemed normal to them actually."

But it was anything but normal for Squire.

"Hearing about what actually happened and what he did was pretty scary," said Squire. "I was wondering, 'what if he could've hurt me or my daughter?'"

Once police arrived, her oldest daughter gave her sneakers and a pair of socks to one of the barefoot girls.

Her daughter was given a new pair of rainbow-colored light-up shoes and some socks as a thank-you from the sheriff.

Squire said she just did what she felt was right.

"I just saw the blood and I'm a mom of five kids, so if my kids were in danger, I hope someone would do the same for them," Squire said.

