Splash Universe water park plans to reopen

The Dundee water park forced to close in 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic is planning a reopening under new management.

DUNDEE, Mich. — Splash Universe, the Dundee, Mich., indoor water park that was forced to close during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, is planning to reopen.

New management at the park has announced that Splash Universe will reopen in May or June. An exact date has not been announced.

They urged the public to follow Splash Universe's social media accounts for updates.

Like most businesses, Splash Universe closed in March, 2020 to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Though company officials announced several times that the park would reopen -- in the summer of 2021 and in November of 2021 -- the park has remained shuttered even as many other businesses have resumed operations.

Splash Universe was forced to close for a prolonged period once before. After tornadoes damaged the building and injured 11 people in June of 2010, Splash Universe had to close for repairs.