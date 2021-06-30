Michigan to unveil vaccine lottery Thursday; state set to give away a total of $5 million

In addition to cash prizes, nine vaccinated residents could walk away with a $55,000 scholarship.

LANSING, Mich. — Vaccinated Michiganders could soon find themselves a bit richer as state leaders are set to announce a new vaccine incentive program giving away a combined total of $5 million in cash.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is set to unveil the details of the new "MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes" Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

In addition to cash prizes, nine vaccinated residents could walk away with a $55,000 scholarship.

Similar to Ohio's Vax-a-Million incentive, prizes will be awarded via a lottery-style raffle.

Whitmer will be joined Thursday by a number of state leaders and health experts, including:

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel

Michigan Association of United Ways President and CEO Mike Larson

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

Dr. James Grant

Michigan Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rich Studley

Michigan Association of State Universities CEO Dr. Daniel J. Hurley

Michigan Department of Treasury Executive Director for the Office of Postsecondary Financial Planning Robin Lott

Protect Michigan Commission Director Kerry Ebersole Singh

Lansing City Council 2nd Ward Council Member Jeremy Garza

We will update you on the details of the incentive as soon as they are announced.