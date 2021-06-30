x
Michigan to unveil vaccine lottery Thursday; state set to give away a total of $5 million

In addition to cash prizes, nine vaccinated residents could walk away with a $55,000 scholarship.

LANSING, Mich. — Vaccinated Michiganders could soon find themselves a bit richer as state leaders are set to announce a new vaccine incentive program giving away a combined total of $5 million in cash.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is set to unveil the details of the new "MI Shot to Win Sweepstakes" Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

Similar to Ohio's Vax-a-Million incentive, prizes will be awarded via a lottery-style raffle.

Whitmer will be joined Thursday by a number of state leaders and health experts, including:

  • Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel 
  • Michigan Association of United Ways President and CEO Mike Larson 
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer
  • Dr. James Grant
  • Michigan Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rich Studley
  • Michigan Association of State Universities CEO Dr. Daniel J. Hurley
  • Michigan Department of Treasury Executive Director for the Office of Postsecondary Financial Planning Robin Lott
  • Protect Michigan Commission Director Kerry Ebersole Singh
  • Lansing City Council 2nd Ward Council Member Jeremy Garza

We will update you on the details of the incentive as soon as they are announced.

