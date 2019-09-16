TEMPERANCE, Mich. — If your child is in third grade and struggles with reading, a provision beginning this spring may force your child to have to repeat third grade next year.

The law is referred to as "Read by Third Grade" and students could be held back if they are reading at more than one grade level behind.

It's been four years in the making, and Bedford Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Carl Shultz said that there's no clear answer yet as to how it will affect their district and its students.

"It's really a wait and see approach until it takes effect and it truly affects our students. We have not been hearing too much. We have been doing a really good job of sending out information that's come through the Michigan Department of Education," Dr. Shultz said.

According to the superintendent, evaluating reading is important because it's the building block to excel in other subjects, like math and science.

Amy Kochendoerfer, a parent and former reading specialist, said that she's found some easy ways to help children move on to fourth grade.

"Communicate with the schools and read the literature that's being sent home and make myself aware of the law. I would also read with my child every night. Reading 20 minutes a night can really boost reading scores," Kochendoerfer said.

Dr. Shultz said that what he's seen so far, is that only a few third graders could be at risk of repeating. They are keeping a close eye on all of their third grade students' progression and will do everything in their power to ensure their students do not get held back.

He said that there are some exemptions that could also get a student out of having to repeat the grade again, but they have to fit certain circumstances.

