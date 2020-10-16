All Michigan stores must start taking cans and bottles again

Deposit refunds also can be capped at $25 per day.

LANSING, Mich — The break is over: Any Michigan retailer selling cans or bottles with 10-cent deposits must accept them.

The state in June began reinstating the collection of returnables, first at large grocery stores that have machines. Now the state says any store must take cans and bottles and redeem the deposits.

Because of the coronavirus, consumers were prohibited from returning cans and bottles for weeks, starting in March.

The state said stores can limit the number of hours for returns.

Deposit refunds also can be capped at $25 per day.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.