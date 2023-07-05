Michigan State trooper involved in shooting in Temperance

MSP claims a trooper with the Monroe Post was involved in a shooting on Saturday night in which a suspect was injured and taken to the hospital.

TEMPERANCE, Mich. — A Michigan State Police trooper was involved in a shooting in Temperance on Saturday night, according to a tweet from MSP First District.

According to the tweet, which was made around 11:30 p.m., a trooper with the Monroe Post was involved in the shooting.

Michigan State Police also says no troopers were injured in the shooting but a suspect was injured and taken to the hospital.

HAPPENING NOW: Detectives from the MSP 2nd District Incident Response Team are enroute to an address in Temperance, Mi for an officer involved shooting involving a trooper from the Monroe Post. No injuries to trooper, suspect injured, to hospital for injuries. Updates to follow — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) May 7, 2023

WTOL 11 was at the scene of a large police presence on Wolverine Rd. off of Lewis Ave. north of Dean Rd. at the time of MSP’s tweet.

At this time, it is not clear that the incidents are related.

A visibly upset man on the Wolverine Rd. scene did tell WTOL 11 that his father had been shot in the chest, but the circumstances remain unclear.

This is a developing story. WTOL 11 will have the latest information on air and online as it becomes available.

