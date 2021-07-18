Michigan State Police searching for missing 17-year-old

Schyler Rayne Baker was last seen at his family residence on June 28

MONROE, Michigan — Michigan State Police is seeking the public’s help locating a missing 17-year-old.

Schyler Rayne Baker was last seen by his family members at his residence on June 28 and last communicated with his family members on June 29 via text message.

He is 17-years-old with long black hair, brown eyes, approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 135 pounds.

Since June 30 the Michigan State Police Monroe Post has recovered the teen’s vehicle and cellphone.