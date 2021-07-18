Michigan State Police searching for missing 17-year-old

MONROE, Michigan — Michigan State Police is seeking the public’s help locating a missing 17-year-old.
Schyler Rayne Baker was last seen by his family members at his residence on June 28 and last communicated with his family members on June 29 via text message.
He is 17-years-old with long black hair, brown eyes, approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 135 pounds.
Since June 30 the Michigan State Police Monroe Post has recovered the teen’s vehicle and cellphone.
The Michigan State Police Monroe Post is seeking any information that will lead to the location of Schyler so they can check his wellbeing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tpr. Anthony Nyberg of the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.