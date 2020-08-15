Michigan Senate approves bipartisan return-to-school bills

The bills were passed as school districts faced uncertainty about returning to the classroom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Senate approved a bipartisan package of bills in a rare Saturday session after the governor reached a deal with lawmakers on return to school legislation.

Under the Return to Learn Plan, it requires schools that decide to return to in-person schooling to prioritize the option for K-5 students. However, the agreement took out a Republican provision that required schools offer in-person learning for younger students.

The three bills allow districts more flexibility in the number of mandated instructional days and hours.

The bills would also alter the state funding for districts so that it relies more on last year's pupil count than what is currently dictated under state law. Districts are facing uncertainty about enrollment as parents weigh their schooling options amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also related to funding, the bills change how attendance is linked to state funds. Under the legislation, schools would have to ensure there are interactions between students and their teachers instead of meeting a 75% average daily attendance to get aid.

The bills do not include details about per-student funding.

Two teachers unions in Michigan, the Michigan Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers issued a joint statement Saturday in support of the bills.

“Legislative compromises are never perfect, and the revised versions of HB 5911-13 under consideration in the Senate today are no exception. However, these bills provide students, parents, educators and districts both certainty and flexibility on key issues as we head into the 2020-21 school year," the statement read in part.

The Michigan House will vote on the legislation on Monday. If approved, it will be sent to the governor for her signature.

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.

