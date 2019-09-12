MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — Crews are looking for a 51-year-old Michigan man who went missing after a boat capsized in Lake Erie on Sunday.

Officers were sent to the area of Bolles Harbor as two people aboard a 16-foot fishing boat battled strong waves a mile off shore.

Police say a 28-year-old Monroe resident was found and taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The 51-year-old man is still missing.

Police say they found the boat upside down tangled in a fishing net about a mile off shore.

The US Coast Guard is still searching for the man. Anyone with information should call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7530.