Gov. Whitmer proposes temporary pause of sales tax for electric vehicles

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is proposing an electric vehicle tax cut that could save families buying an electric vehicle thousands of dollars in her state budget recommendation.



The governor outlined details of the proposal at the LaFontaine Ford dealership in Walker Wednesday morning. She was joined by U.S. Representative Hilary Scholten.



Whitmer says the tax cut could be a big opportunity for Michiganders. Her proposal would temporarily pause the sales tax for electric vehicles. This would save families up to $2,400 when they purchase an EV. She says this would allow people to walk out of the dealership with more money in their pockets.

Whitmer added that electric vehicles costs less than gas powered vehicles to fuel and maintain over its lifetime.

“They don't need gas, there's no need to worry about the fluctuation of prices, they don't need oil changes or air filter replacements, save you more time and money," she said. "Electric vehicles have fewer mechanical issues because there are fewer moving parts inside of them. And the brakes last longer because of regenerative braking, which uses your vehicle's momentum to recharge your battery on the go.”

In recent weeks, Ford Motor Company has made moves to expand its EV operations, including investing $3.5 billion to build an electric vehicle battery plant in Michigan. The automaker wants production capacity for 2 million EVs globally by 2026.

Whitmer added she plans to sign her fifth balanced budget in the coming months. This EV proposal one of many she says will help lower costs for Michiganders and be a game changer for the state.

