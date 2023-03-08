x
Michigan State Police recover four kilos of fentanyl during traffic stop, a state record

State troopers accuse the 25-year-old California driver of smuggling the drugs into Michigan. The total street value of this bust is estimated to be $9 million.

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police say a Tuesday traffic stop on I-94 disrupted the distribution of more than 3,000,000 fentanyl-laced pills valued at $9 million on the street. 

Fifth District troopers assigned to the Homeland Security Team (HST) pulled over a car going eastbound on I-94 near mile marker 55 around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday. 

Troopers said the car had a cracked windshield and the driver wasn't using the lanes correctly. 

After talking with the 25-year-old California driver, troopers became suspicious. They asked the driver if they could take a look inside, and he reportedly gave verbal consent for them to do so. 

What they found inside that vehicle was the largest seizure of fentanyl stemming from a traffic stop in state history. 

Investigators said they found four kilos of fentanyl vacuum sealed inside a duffle bag. Detectives also found two additional kilos of suspected fentanyl at a second venue along with $30,000 in cash. 

Credit: Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police said a traffic stop yielded the largest fentanyl seizure in state history.

The California man was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver more than 1,000 grams of fentanyl. 

Fentanyl is a man-made opioid. Just two milligrams, which can fit on the tip of a pencil, is considered a deadly dose. 

"One kilo can produce approximately 500,000 fentanyl pills with a street value of approximately $1.5 million. In total, this seizure will undoubtedly save lives, as it disrupted the distribution of around three-million fentanyl-laced pills with a total street value of $9 million," Michigan State Police said. 

If you need help with addiction, you can visit Michigan National Rehab or call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Hotline at 1-888-733-7753.

Recovery assistance is also offered through MSP Angel Program at https://www.michigan.gov/msp/divisions/grantscommunityservices/angel

