ADRIAN, Mich. — A bill signed this week by Michigan's governor aims to increase access to help for those in a mental health crisis.

"We feel like a broken record. It's service that's underfunded, that really we need to start providing more funding toward mental health services," Lenawee Community Mental Health Authority executive director Kathryn Szewczuk said.

According to Szewczuk, one in four people will experience mental illness in their lifetime.

"Anything we can do to increase a person's access to mental health services; I'm all in favor of that," she said.

Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the bill, establishing the Michigan Crisis and Access Hotline. Beginning in spring 2020, it will be available 24 hours a day and will connect people with behavioral health support services.

"Anybody can call us. We don't even ask where you live and we will do an immediate crisis stabilization. We'll do a screening over the phone to see if they should go to the hospital, if they're that at risk or help them develop a safety plan," Szewczuk said.

The new hotline will utilize a registry of available beds to find the best available place for those experiencing a mental health crisis to receive necessary care.

Szewczuk said she's curious to see how the new hotline will interface with other crisis hotlines currently available.

"I think it's well intended. I think there are people in the state who don't know where to call. I think regardless of what the number is we need to make sure people know it," she said.

Szewczuk encourages anyone to ask for help before ending up in crisis by calling 517-263-8905 or 1-800-664-5005.

RELATED: Bob Latta, FCC working together to create 3-digit suicide hotline number

RELATED: FCC votes to set up a 3-digit suicide hotline number like 911