Man, 25, accused of trying to meet up with 14-year-old girl, faces 3 felony charges

Monroe County sheriff says Dennis Noles, 25, was arrested after an undercover operation.
Credit: Monroe County Sheriff's Office
Dennis Noles, 25, of Van Buren Township, Michigan, faces three felony charges after allegedly trying to meet up with a 14-year-old girl.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 25-year-old Van Buren Township, Michigan, man faces three felony charges after he was arrested for allegedly arranging online to meet up with a 14-year-old girl "for immoral purposes."

Sheriff Troy Goodnough said Dennis Noles was arrested following an ongoing investigation with members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Violent Internet Predator & Exploitation Response (V.I.P.E.R.) Task Force.

Noles was arrested Thursday on a three-count felony warrant after Task Force Detectives conducted an undercover operation. Noles was apprehended after arranging to meet with a 14-year-old girl in Petersburg, Michigan, Goodnough said. Noles is now housed at the Monroe County jail.

Credit: Monroe County Sheriff's Office
On Friday, Noles was arraigned in 1st District Court on three felony charges. Bond was set at $7,500. He faces charges of child abusive commercial activity, using a computer to commit a crime and accosting a child for immoral purposes

Goodnough asks anyone with information regarding human trafficking and criminal sexual assault crimes to call the V.I.P.E.R. hotline at 734-240-7535.

