Man, 25, accused of trying to meet up with 14-year-old girl, faces 3 felony charges

Monroe County sheriff says Dennis Noles, 25, was arrested after an undercover operation.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 25-year-old Van Buren Township, Michigan, man faces three felony charges after he was arrested for allegedly arranging online to meet up with a 14-year-old girl "for immoral purposes."

Sheriff Troy Goodnough said Dennis Noles was arrested following an ongoing investigation with members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Violent Internet Predator & Exploitation Response (V.I.P.E.R.) Task Force.

Noles was arrested Thursday on a three-count felony warrant after Task Force Detectives conducted an undercover operation. Noles was apprehended after arranging to meet with a 14-year-old girl in Petersburg, Michigan, Goodnough said. Noles is now housed at the Monroe County jail.

On Friday, Noles was arraigned in 1st District Court on three felony charges. Bond was set at $7,500. He faces charges of child abusive commercial activity, using a computer to commit a crime and accosting a child for immoral purposes